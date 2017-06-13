Thai police raid 'click farm,' find 347,200 SIM cards

The San Diego City Council has rejected a November special election that would have seen the SoccerCity initiative on the ballot.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall that killed a 43-year-old Navy aviator who was stationed in Coronado, according to San Diego police.
A motorist was fatally injured Tuesday morning in a crash in the Poway area. A sedan and a work truck collided on westbound Scripps Poway Parkway near state Route 67 around 8:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The San Diego region will need nearly 73,000 new apartment units by 2030 to keep up with demand, according to a study released Monday by the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association.
An underage DUI suspect allegedly abandoned her car Tuesday after it became submerged in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad and was arrested nearby shortly afterward.
It was a busy night for the California Highway Patrol after a series of deadly crashes in the county.
A 52-year-old man already jailed on unrelated drug charges was re-arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago.
The bond between a San Diego father and one of his seven daughters is much stronger Monday after he stepped up to save his daughter's life by donating one of his kidneys.
A motorcyclist was killed Monday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Mission Valley.