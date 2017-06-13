Arrest made in Horton Plaza shooting of Navy man

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall that killed a 43-year-old Navy aviator who was stationed in Coronado, according to San Diego police.

Arrow Morris allegedly opened fire on James Celani and his cousin on the top floor of the downtown shopping center late Saturday night. The cousin suffered a minor leg wound.

Celani of San Diego was a career military aviator; he was pronounced dead at UCSD Medical Center from bullet wounds to his chest.

The incident took place outside Mad House Comedy Club.

A show at the club was ending when the shots were fired.

A witness told News 8 she heard what sounded like someone dropping a glass on the floor, then people started screaming to get down.

She said customers ducked under tables as others rushed to lock the door.

Patrons eventually ran out through an emergency exit.

