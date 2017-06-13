Diplo Responds With Hilarious Humility to Katy Perry's Sexual Ra - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Diplo Responds With Hilarious Humility to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking: 'I Won the Bronze Medal'

Updated: Jun 13, 2017 11:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.