SoccerCity developers discuss project's status at news conference

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego City Council has rejected a November special election that would have seen the SoccerCity initiative on the ballot.

Developers have now been left scrambling.

They held a press conference Tuesday in the parking lot at Qualcomm Stadium to discuss the project's status.

"That is possibly the most surprising piece of the equation for us," said Nick Stone of FS Investors. "In all the data, this is something the people love and we're not gonna let them have a voice in a way that matters."

The City Council decided against having a November special election for San Diegans to vote on the future of Qualcomm and SoccerCity in Mission Valley.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer pushed for the $5 million special election after vetoing the city council's move to use that money for other city programs.

The mayor's plans to raise hotel room taxes for expanding the convention center, road repairs and homeless programs, along with the plans to develop SoccerCity are at a standstill.

SoccerCity investors said they will accept the land appraisal for the Qualcomm site even though it's more than double what they expected. They say they collected 112,000 signatures from residents in favor of this project.

The City Council is also scheduled to meet Tuesday try to attempt to override Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Councilmembers will revisit the SoccerCity proposal on Monday.