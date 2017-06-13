Woman says Cosby accuser hatched plan to sue

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2:30 p.m.

Bill Cosby's spokesman has released a statement from a woman who says Andrea Constand told her of a plan to falsely accuse a "high-profile person" of sexual assault so she could sue and get money.

Andrew Wyatt read the statement from longtime Temple University official Marguerite Jackson on Tuesday as jurors deliberated charges that Cosby drugged and molested Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

A judge blocked Jackson from testifying at the trial, ruling it would be hearsay.

Jackson says Constand once told her she'd been drugged and sexually assaulted. She says the Temple basketball director immediately recanted, then said she could make a false accusation, win a lawsuit and use the money to go to school and open a business.

Constand said on the witness stand she didn't know Jackson. Constand's lawyer says Jackson isn't being truthful.

___

12:10 p.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial wants to know what "without her knowledge" means in one of the three counts they're weighing against the 79-year-old comedian.

Jurors asked about the phrasing Tuesday morning during their sixth hour of deliberations, but Judge Steven O'Neill said he couldn't define it for them.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says it was consensual.

The jury is deliberating three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault. The third count covers Cosby's alleged use of pills to impair Constand before groping her breast and genitals.

The panel has also been reviewing Cosby's deposition testimony. Cosby testified under oath more than a decade ago as part of Constand's civil suit against him.

___

10:10 a.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case is drilling down on what the TV star said happened inside his suburban Philadelphia home and his relationship with the accuser.

Jurors began their second day of deliberations Tuesday by hearing more from Cosby's deposition testimony. Cosby testified under oath more than a decade ago as part of Andrea Constand's civil suit against him.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand in 2004. He says it was consensual.

The 79-year-old entertainer did not take the stand at his trial, but prosecutors used Cosby's decade-old deposition testimony as evidence. Cosby says he gave Constand Benadryl to help her relax, then fondled her. Prosecutors believe he gave her something stronger.

Jurors reviewed more than a dozen passages from Cosby's deposition.

___

8:55 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at the courthouse for the second day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old comedian is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He says the encounter with 44-year-old Andrea Constand was consensual.

Cosby was accompanied by his spokesman into the Montgomery County Courthouse outside Philadelphia on Tuesday. The jury is set to reconvene after deliberating for four hours Monday night. Jurors want to hear more excerpts from a deposition Cosby gave as part of Constand's civil suit against him.

Constand testified last week that Cosby gave her pills that left her unable to resist his assault. Cosby did not take the stand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

12:20 a.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will start its second day of deliberations by hearing more of Cosby's testimony in the accuser's related lawsuit.

Jurors will reconvene Tuesday morning after deliberating for four hours Monday night.

The case has sparked debate over celebrity, race, power and gender. But the brisk story laid out by prosecutors has focused mostly on what happened one night in 2004 at Cosby's suburban Philadelphia home.

Andrea Constand says she was drugged and molested. Cosby says they enjoyed a mutual "petting" session.

Constand chose to return to court for closing arguments Monday after giving more than seven hours of testimony. Cosby did not take the stand.

___

