International Rescue Committee's documentary series screening in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It continues to be a hot topic after the election and it's something that effects not just Americans, but people all over the world.

We are talking about the refugee crisis.



Tuesday morning, the executive director of the International Rescue Committee, David Murphy, visited News 8's Morning Extra to talk about a documentary film series being shown right here in San Diego.

The IRC "responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover, and gain control of their future."

Every year, unique perspectives from around the world come to San Diego for IRC’s International Documentary Film Series. The films explore the refugee experience from the front lines of conflicts to building new lives in new countries.

Each screening is followed by a Q&A discussion with an expert on the film’s subject area.

This year's International Documentary Series lineup of films include:

Nowhere to Hide

Tuesday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Five years of dramatic change in war-torn central Iraq seen through the lens of Iraqi nurse and father Nori Sharif.

Guest speaker: Heather Hansen, Deputy Director, Programs for the IRC in San Diego.

Warehoused

Tuesday, June 20, 7 p.m.

Warehoused highlights the plight of long-term refugees over the course of history, culminating in today’s refugee crisis. The film sheds light on the seemingly insurmountable challenges facing refugees across the globe through an intimate glimpse into daily life at Dadaab, Kenya -- the world’s largest refugee camp.

Guest speaker: Hassan Aden Omar was resettled to San Diego by the IRC in March 2017 with his wife and six children after living for more than two decades in Dadaab.

Refugee Kids

Tuesday, June 27, 7 p.m.

Following students at a New York City youth program for children seeking asylum, the film gives an account of resettlement in America as their lives unfold over the course of one formative summer.

Guest speaker: Eyal Bergman, Family and Community Engagement Officer at Cajon Valley Union School District

All films will be shown at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Series Pass: $35/$25 student/volunteer

Single Ticket: $15/$10 student/volunteer

100% of ticket sales from this film series benefit the IRC in San Diego’s local programs serving refugees.