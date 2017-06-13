Firefighters Finish Mowing Lawn for Man Who Collapsed While Tending to Grass

A 12-year-old girl used her knowledge from the book Hunger Games to tie a tourniquet after her friend badly cut herself.
She may not be a doctor, but this woman had a good reason to use a stethoscope, listening to her son's heart beat inside the chest of another man.
Are the Golden State Warriors making a bold political statement following their NBA championship win Monday night?
Like the characters they portrayed, Adam West and Burt Ward had a rock-solid friendship — one that lasted more than 50 years.
Bill Cosby arrived at court Tuesday as jurors entered their second day of deliberations in his sexual assault trial.
Two firefighters took the call of duty a step forward when they mowed the lawn of a man who’d gone into cardiac arrest in Idaho.
An Indiana father shot and killed his 9-year-old daughter while telling his children to not play with guns, police said.
A manhunt is on for two Georgia inmates who are on the run after killing two prison guards, police said Tuesday morning.
Kind-hearted police officers bought a 95-year-old Texas man’s AC unit after his broke in the sweltering heat on Thursday.