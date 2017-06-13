Off-the-wall gifts for Father’s Day

Chances are you have yet to find that perfect Father’s Day gift. It wouldn’t be a surprise if you just realized that the day for dad is less than a week away. For those of you still searching, the Huffington Post’s David Moye joined News 8’s Heather Meyers and Dan Cohen to share some off-the-wall gift ideas that your dad or father figure will love. Bring the fishing hole to dad with the Big Mouth Billy mail box. Retrieving the mail isn’t always fun, but...
The refugee crisis continues to be a hot topic after the election and it's something that effects not just Americans, but people all over the world.
She's an actress, an author, a mom and the resume doesn't stop there. Robinne Lee has now written her first novel, "The Idea of You."
A teenager was fatally injured Tuesday morning in a crash in the Poway area. A sedan and a work truck collided on westbound Scripps Poway Parkway near state Route 67 around 8:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
It was a busy night for the California Highway Patrol after a series of deadly crashes in the county.
A parolee was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall.
The San Diego City Council has rejected a November special election that would have seen the SoccerCity initiative on the ballot.
The bond between a San Diego father and one of his seven daughters is much stronger Monday after he stepped up to save his daughter's life by donating one of his kidneys.
The San Diego region will need nearly 73,000 new apartment units by 2030 to keep up with demand, according to a study released Monday by the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association.
An underage DUI suspect allegedly abandoned her car Tuesday after it became submerged in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad and was arrested nearby shortly afterward.