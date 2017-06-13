Off-the-wall gifts for Father’s Day

(NEWS 8) - Chances are you have yet to find that perfect Father’s Day gift. It wouldn’t be a surprise if you just realized that the day for dad is less than a week away.

For those of you still searching, the Huffington Post’s David Moye joined News 8’s Heather Meyers and Dan Cohen to share some off-the-wall gift ideas that your dad or father figure will love.

Bring the fishing hole to dad with the Big Mouth Billy mail box. Retrieving the mail isn’t always fun, but at least you can help remind your old man of the last time he hooked a big one.

If your dad likes to stay fit, but also loves his beer, you can’t miss with a pair of 25-ounce beer bar bells. They’re the only pieces of gym equipment that can quench your thirst, and they also get lighter as you go. Top it off with a gun show mug with handles that mimic dad’s flexing biceps.

For the Star Wars dads out there, there’s a galaxy’s worth of cool, and practical, gifts for the Jedi Master in your life.

Lightsaber chop sticks and a storm trooper liquor decanter are just two of the gifts Moye recommends. Watch the video to see them all.