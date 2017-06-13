Author, actress shares inspiration for new book 'The Idea of You'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — She's an actress, an author, a mom and the resume doesn't stop there.

Robinne Lee recently starred in "Fifty Shades Darker", and you may also know her from movies like "Hitch" with Will Smith and "Seven Pounds."

The Los-Angeles based actor, writer and producer has now written her first novel, "The Idea of You."

The story follows Solène Marchand, the thirty-nine-year-old owner of a prestigious art gallery in Los Angeles, as she meets a member of a world-famous boy-band August Moon. Solène finds she has a surprising connection with him despite him being 20 years old.

What begins as a series of clandestine trysts evolves into an impassioned relationship. Solène must navigate the complicated romance in the eyes of the media, fans of August Moon and her own daughter.

Tuesday evening, fans will have a chance to meet Lee as she's in town for a book signing for the new novel.

The book signing will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Warwick's in La Jolla.