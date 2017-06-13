Sofia Coppola's Newest Project: 1860s Girls Gone Wild

After Sofia Coppola tells James about her new film, "The Beguiled," she shares how the cast blew off steam -- imagining a 1860s edition of 'Girls Gone Wild' starring Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst showing enough shoulder and ankle to make any Civil War soldier lose his mind.

