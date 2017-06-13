Arson could be to blame in Camp Pendleton brush fire

CAMP PENDLETON (NEWS 8/CNS) - As crews battle a wildfire that sent a firefighter to the hospital with minor wounds. They say it may be arson.

A fire battalion chief says a suspect was arrested and questioned, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze near Marine Memorial Golf Course was reported about 1:15 p.m., according to a dispatcher with North County Dispatch. Firefighters with Cal Fire and other area agencies aided military crews in battling the flames by ground and air.

Authorities closed Douglas Drive between North River Road and Vandegrift Boulevard in northern Oceanside as a precaution while firefighters worked to corral the blaze.

By early evening, firefighters had halted the spread of the blaze at roughly 50 acres, according to Camp Pendleton officials. They're putting out hot spots and monitoring any flare-ups Wednesday.

No structural damage or injuries were reported. Fire officials say they expect to have the fire 100 percent contained by Wednesday afternoon.