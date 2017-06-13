Crews battle brush fire near Camp Pendleton

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 63-year-old woman nearly two months ago on an Oceanside street.
Four people were killed in three crashes that happened within hours of each other overnight. A young woman was also killed in a crash Tuesday morning.
A wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.
A San Diego police motorcycle officer suffered broken bones in a motorcycle crash Tuesday on the 805 Freeway in University City.
German flagship airline Lufthansa announced Wednesday that it will begin nonstop flights between San Diego and Frankfurt next year.
Coleman University’s mission statement is “To deliver relevant education that prepares individuals for technology-focused careers, while providing an environment where they may develop to their full potential.” That mission statement is not just focused on our learning environments.
Chances are you have yet to find that perfect Father’s Day gift. It wouldn’t be a surprise if you just realized that the day for dad is less than a week away. For those of you still searching, the Huffington Post’s David Moye joined News 8’s Heather Meyers and Dan Cohen to share some off-the-wall gift ideas that your dad or father figure will love.
The refugee crisis continues to be a hot topic after the election and it's something that effects not just Americans, but people all over the world.
She's an actress, an author, a mom and the resume doesn't stop there. Robinne Lee has now written her first novel, "The Idea of You."