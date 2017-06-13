Crews battle brush fire near Camp Pendleton - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews battle brush fire near Camp Pendleton

Posted: Updated:
Photo Credit: News 8 Viewer Susan Tabbutt Photo Credit: News 8 Viewer Susan Tabbutt

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze near Marine Memorial Golf Course was reported about 1:15 p.m., according to a dispatcher with North County Dispatch. Firefighters with Cal Fire and other area agencies aided military crews in battling the flames by ground and air.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had blackened about 50 acres, according to Camp Pendleton officials.

Authorities closed Douglas Drive between North River Road and Vandegrift Boulevard in northern Oceanside as a precaution while firefighters worked to corral the blaze.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.