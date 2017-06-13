KFMB STATIONS: Administrative Support Coordinator (TV Sales)

KFMB Stations is searching for candidates to help provide administrative support to KFMB Station’s TV Sales department for our television properties (CBS 8 and The CW San Diego).

Primary job responsibilities will include: Handling order input/revisions, posting, make-goods and pre/post logs; Answering phone/e-mail inquiries; Assisting with program changes and pulling spot placements/invoices; Assisting and/or preparing sales collateral and presentations; Researching and resolving discrepancies and preparing credits/adjustments; Coordinating credit for advertisers; Preparing or distributing reports; and other duties as assigned. Candidates must possess exceptional customer service skills, be extremely detail-oriented, possess solid communication and organization skills and must be capable of prioritizing tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Position requires computer literacy with a proficiency in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. College degree and a minimum of 2 years’ previous administrative experience is required. Previous TV sales support or traffic background is preferred. Knowledge of Wide Orbit, Efficio and Medialine is desired.