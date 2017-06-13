San Diego City Council set to override mayor's veto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council is scheduled Tuesday to try to attempt to override Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The mayor included the money in his original $3.6 billion budget proposal, with the possibility that two major items would go before voters this fall -- his now-delayed plan to raise hotel room taxes to pay for expansion of the convention center and also fund homeless programs and road repairs; and an initiative regarding the proposed "Soccer City" redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley.

The City Council, opposed to holding votes on the two questions this year, redirected the $5 million into other areas. Faulconer subsequently restored the special election funding, which he has the power to do, and slashed the office budgets of Councilwoman Barbara Bry and Councilman Chris Ward.

On Monday, however, the council rejected the idea of holding a special election in the first place, so the impact of the panel's vote will be less on funding a public vote and more on where the $5 million will end up.

While the mayor's supporters on the council had enough votes to prevent an override, it remains unclear what they will do now that the special election is out of the picture.

In a separate item, the council is scheduled to consider appointing a city representative on the Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners, filling the seat formerly held by Bob Nelson. The public relation executive resigned last month to push for expansion of the San Diego Convention Center.

Nominees include

-- Paola Avila, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce vice president of international business affairs;

-- Laurie Black, an environmental activist and former port commissioner;

-- Mary Jo Lanzafame, a former assistant city attorney;

-- Gary Wong, former senior vice president of Union Bank, and;

-- Michael Zucchet, head of the Municipal Employee Association, the largest of six city of San Diego employee unions.

The city of San Diego holds three seats on the seven-member board. The winning candidate will finish the term on Jan. 2, 2019.