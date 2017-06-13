Accused killer arraigned in cold case murder

A 52-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.
Four people were killed in three crashes that happened within hours of each other overnight. A young woman was also killed in a crash Tuesday morning.
A parolee was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall.
The City Council is scheduled Tuesday to try to attempt to override Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
A San Diego police motorcycle officer suffered broken bones in a motorcycle crash Tuesday on the 805 Freeway in University City.
German flagship airline Lufthansa announced Wednesday that it will begin nonstop flights between San Diego and Frankfurt next year.
A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 63-year-old woman nearly two months ago on an Oceanside street.
A wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.
