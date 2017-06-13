It's a really dirty job but someone's got to do it

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Most dog owners love their pets, but don't enjoy cleaning up after them.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Lakeside to meet an Army veteran dodging bombs.

Since everything about Jose Torres' job stinks he named his company Ruff Doodie.

Jose and four other "pooper scooper technicians" clean up for pets around the county.

Ruff Doodie is planning on expanding its territory into Orange County and Los Angeles.