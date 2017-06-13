EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey Talks Planning Father's Day for Ex Nick - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey Talks Planning Father's Day for Ex Nick Cannon: 'It's Not That Hard to Make It Work'

Updated: Jun 13, 2017 6:26 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.