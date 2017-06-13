Couple watches stranger drive off with their dog

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos couple was devastated Tuesday night after their dog got loose and they witnessed someone in a pickup truck scoop her up and then take off.

Matt and Jaclyn Gobster are hoping their luck hasn't run out in their search for Lucky.

"We don't have a child, she is our child, she's everything to us," said Matt.

The couple was staying in the Escondido Inn on Sunday night when they opened their door around 10 p.m.

"We heard a bunch of noise, Lucky comes running underneath my legs, she runs across the street," Matt said.

That's when Matt says a black lifted pickup stopped.

"He sees me screaming for my dog and he grabs my dog, throws it in his car, and takes off," he said.

The 2-and-a-half-year-old American pit bull hasn't been seen since, and is not micro-chipped.

"He had to have wanted to steal it," Matt said.

The couple called Escondido police and filed a report.

They've also contacted area shelters but so far, they have been unlucky.

"If you were just possibly trying to help her, if you just saw a dog stranded, please help us, please give us our dog back," said Matt.

Making matters worse, the couple says Lucky is an emotional support dog for Jaclyn, who suffers from diabetes.

"She's our best friend in the world," said Matt. "We've put up signs different places... we love her so much."