Couple watches stranger drive off with their dog

A San Marcos couple was devastated Tuesday night after their dog got loose and they witnessed someone in a pickup truck scoop her up and then take off.
Controversial modifications made by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year will stand after a pair of override votes by the City Council failed Tuesday.
A wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.
Wounded military veterans from all over the country are in San Diego for a different kind of basic training. They are setting sail towards improving their lives. News 8's Shawn Styles has a look at the Warrior Sailing Program, and how it builds self confidence and self reliance.
Four people were killed in three crashes that happened within hours of each other overnight. A young woman was also killed in a crash Tuesday morning.
A 52-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.
A parolee was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall.