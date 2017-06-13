Suspect in Valley Center homicide turns himself in

VISTA (CNS) - A suspect in the slaying of a Valley Center man turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

Accompanied by an attorney, Leonard Reed, 27, surrendered at the Vista Sheriff's Station late this afternoon in connection with the death of 30-year-old Christopher Lyons last week in a rural neighborhood near the Rincon Indian Reservation, sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

Deputies responding to an emergency call about 5 a.m. Thursday found Lyons gravely wounded and not breathing at a home in the 15400 block of Villa Sierra Road. He died at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts by the patrol personnel and paramedics.

The county Medical Examiner's Office ruled the fatality a homicide. All other autopsy details - including the cause of the victim's death - have been sealed.

Officials likewise have disclosed no suspected motive in the case and have provided no information on the relationship, if any, between the suspect and victim.

Reed, a Valley Center resident, was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of murder.

