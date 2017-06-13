'AGT': Magic Twins, Musical Military Men & a Dancing Pumpkin Wow - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'AGT': Magic Twins, Musical Military Men & a Dancing Pumpkin Wow the Judges -- But Who Got a Golden Buzzer?

Updated: Jun 13, 2017 8:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.