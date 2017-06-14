SDPD cracking down on weekday drunk drivers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Tuesday night, San Diego police officers set up a checkpoint to screen for drunk drivers in Mission Bay.

While DUI checkpoints are normally seen on weekends and holidays, police said they have seen an increase in weekday DUI arrests.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/ or drug impairment. Officers will also be checking for proper licensing documentation.

In California, DUIs led to 867 deaths and over 23,000 serious injuries in the year 2013.

According to San Diego, recent statistics reveal that 30-percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one ore more drugs in their systems. Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent.

San Diego police reminds drivers it only takes a little planning ahead to prevent drunk driving and emphasized that smartphone users can easily order a sober ride from Uber, Lyft or Curb.