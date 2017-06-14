'I Saw Families Screaming': Witnesses Recount London High-Rise I - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'I Saw Families Screaming': Witnesses Recount London High-Rise Inferno As Casualties Mount

Updated: Jun 14, 2017 6:42 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.