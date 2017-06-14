Jail Escapees, Including Accused Murderer, Captured, 2 More Remain on the Loose: Cops

Kelly Bushey Walker wasn’t expecting to show up to her South Carolina wedding in a police car, but after her limo broke down, that’s exactly what she did.
President Trump was among numerous politicians who took to Twitter following the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., early Wednesday morning.
Two of the four inmates who escaped from an Oklahoma jail were captured early Wednesday after they were spotted by fishermen, officials said.
A horror unfolded in London Wednesday as a blaze ripped through a high-rise quicker than some could escape.
Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia early Wednesday, according to reports.
The man arrested in the killings of an Ohio mother and her two adult daughters is suspected in the slaying of another couple murdered in their own home, officials said.
It was a grand display of grad-itude as a departing college student thanked officers for getting him to his graduation in the nick of time.
Tiffany Johnson is lucky to be alive after a frightening encounter with a shark that gnawed her arm off while she was vacationing in the Bahamas.
A 12-year-old girl used her knowledge from the book Hunger Games to tie a tourniquet after her friend badly cut herself.