San Francisco UPS shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Francisco UPS shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman

Posted: Updated:
UPS workers gather outside after a reported shooting at a UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco. UPS workers gather outside after a reported shooting at a UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco.
Courtesy of: San Francisco Fire Dept. Courtesy of: San Francisco Fire Dept.
UPS workers gather outside a UPS package delivery warehouse where a shooting took place. UPS workers gather outside a UPS package delivery warehouse where a shooting took place.

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/CBSNLiveFeed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing three employees and then himself as officers closed in, police and the company said.

San Francisco assistant police chief Toney Chaplin said at a news conference that two others were wounded in the shooting that prompted a massive police response in an industrial neighborhood near downtown.

Police have not determined a motive. Chaplin said that the shooter was armed with an assault pistol and put the weapon to his head and pulled the trigger when police found him.

A UPS statement said the shooter and all the victims were employees. Spokesman Steve Gaut told The Associated Press that the gunman opened fire inside the facility before the drivers were sent out for their daily deliveries.

Neighbors said they heard up to eight rapid gunshots.

"It was like tat, tat, tat, tat, tat, tat, tat," said Raymond Deng, who lives across the street from the warehouse.

After the gunfire, auto shop owner Robert Kim said he saw "a mob of UPS drivers" running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter."

Deng, 30, a data scientist for a start-up company, also saw workers fleeing and another group of about 10 who gathered on the roof and held their hands up as police arrived.

"I saw police officers go up from the ramp and then storm the buildings," he said. "It's crazy."

Police responding to the facility in the Potrero Hill area on the city's eastern edge encountered wounded victims and pulled them to safety. Then they found the gunman, who killed himself.

Investigators recovered two firearms from the scene.

Uniformed UPS employees were later led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

It came the same day a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Dr. Phil dishes on maintaining Type 2 Diabetes, On It Movement

    Dr. Phil dishes on maintaining Type 2 Diabetes, On It Movement

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 20:23:15 GMT

    Dr. Phil, one of television’s best known doctors, has been on air for more than 15 years and has close to 30 Emmy nominations to his name. When the 2015 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee isn’t offering expert advice, he’s sharing his 25 years of experience as a Type 2 Diabetes patient with the millions of people affected by the disease every day.

     

    Dr. Phil, one of television’s best known doctors, has been on air for more than 15 years and has close to 30 Emmy nominations to his name. When the 2015 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee isn’t offering expert advice, he’s sharing his 25 years of experience as a Type 2 Diabetes patient with the millions of people affected by the disease every day.

     

  • San Francisco UPS shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman

    San Francisco UPS shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-06-14 20:09:56 GMT

    A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing three employees and then himself as officers closed in, police and the company said.

     

    A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing three employees and then himself as officers closed in, police and the company said.

     

  • K9 attacked and stabbed in North Park

    K9 attacked and stabbed in North Park

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:33:06 GMT

    A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said.

     

    A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.