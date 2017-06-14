Oprah Winfrey Throws Epic Wonder Woman-Themed House Party -- See the Pics!

Bella Thorne loves a good party, but when hanging out with Scott Disick in Cannes, France, last month, the 19-year-old actress says things got a little too wild for her liking.
There will be much ado about girls behaving bawdily in Rough Night -- it is one of only two R-rated studio movies directed by a woman in the past 20 years, along with Nancy Meyers' It's Complicated -- but the dark comedy is more than just being crude like a dude. It's funny because it is smarter ...
More than 450 scripted shows aired in 2016, continuing an era of "Peak TV" that shows no signs of slowing down. (That's an increase of 46 new shows over the previous year, and nearly double the number of scripted shows in 2011.) And while there's concern over quality control -- each network u...
Ryan Seacrest got the blessing of those that came before him ahead of taking his seat next to Kelly Ripa on Live.
With an unyielding news cycle churning around President Donald Trump and other heads of state, like Turkish President Erdogan, Trevor Noah has found his stride as host of The Daily Show, erasing any apprehension over Jon Stewart's departure. Each episode, he leaps between topics like Erdogan...
There's a horrifying sequence halfway through episode three of Hulu's critically acclaimed adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale featuring Alexis Bledel, fresh off Netflix's revival of Gilmore Girls, in an unexpected supporting role as Ofglen. The actress plays one of the many w...
When the first season of HBO's buzzy sci-fi showcase Westworld wrapped, Thandie Newton had been put through an emotional roller coaster -- and loved every second of her wild ride.