3rd Annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk kicks off Father's Day weekend

Beer and baseball lovers alike will be starting off Father’s Day weekend on the right foot, participating in the 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk on Saturday.

The race’s length, a half kilometer longer than the traditional 5k version, is an an ode to what some might call Tony Gwynn’s favorite spot on the diamond- the 5.5 hole.

Runners will begin at the AleSmith Brewing Company brew house in Miramar at 8 a.m. and continue the course along “Beeramar” Road and through the surrounding neighborhood.

AleSmith CEO and Owner Peter Zien worked personally with Mr. Padre to create the .394 Pale Ale, which has become wildly popular in San Diego since its premier in 2014. Zien will be debuting a new Imperial version of the beer at the race which he said will have a higher Alcohol by Volume (ABV).

If you can’t last the length of the course before getting beer in your system, there will be a beer stop midway through the course. Once finished, runners will get to hear Alicia Gwynn perform two songs at the finish party.

Every child running the race receives a medal, and adult participants will earn a special medal that doubles as a bottle opener.

Run participants will also have a chance to pick up a collector’s growler from AleSmith that features some of Gwynn’s lifetime stats from on and off the field, and the first father that finishes the race will be invited to a special dinner with Tony Gwynn Jr.

Proceeds from the run benefit the the Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation, which teaches the ABCD’s; attitude, behavior, communication and discipline, to children and young adults of all backgrounds throughout San Diego.