Former 'Dance Moms' Star Maddie Ziegler Is 'Happy' She Moved On: 'The Show Was a Really Stressful Time'

In the age of sitcom revivals, maybe it's time for a total Must See TV comeback.
The city of Manchester is welcoming Ariana Grande with open arms.
Corinne Olympios is speaking out on the incident that went down in Mexico while filming Bachelor in Paradise.
Maddie Ziegler is dancing to a brand new beat!
Sheryl Crow is back on the dating scene, but in a "private setting."
It's a tough day for Gloria Estefan.
Selena Gomez's new video for "Bad Liar" is definitely giving her fans something to talk about.
DeMario Jackson had some female companionship when he hit the town on Tuesday night.
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's kids are all grown up.
Oprah Winfrey sure knows how to throw a party!