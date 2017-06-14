Local, statewide politicians respond to attack at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

Politicians form the region and the state took to social media to express their thoughts following the attack on republican members of congress Wednesday morning as they practiced for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia.

The offices of both Rep. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter confirmed to News 8 that the congressmen were not present at the field at the time of the shooting.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was injured in the shooting and was reported in critical condition by a Washington D.C. hospital at 11:29 a.m.

Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition. — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 14, 2017

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) hasn't tweeted since January and was the only member of the San Diego congressional delegation that did not make a statement on Twitter.

Asking you to join me in prayer for @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, their staff & others at the Congressional baseball game practice this AM — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, Hill staffers, Capitol Police officers, and everyone affected by this morning's shooting. — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) June 14, 2017

Praying for my colleagues, their staff, @CapitolPolice & others attacked this morning. Thankful for the first responders who saved lives. — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) June 14, 2017

Horrified by this morning’s shooting. My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, those injured, and their families. — Rep. Susan Davis (@RepSusanDavis) June 14, 2017

Three other people were injured in the shooting, including Zack Barth, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), Matt Mika, Tyson Foods Director of Government Relations, and Capitol Police Special Agents David Bailey and Krystal Griner.

Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris also shared their thoughts via Twitter.

Horrified at the shooting in Alexandria. My thoughts and prayers with those injured. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 14, 2017

Horrific. Praying for Steve Scalise, congressional staffers & Capitol Police who were shot in Virginia. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 14, 2017

California Governor Jerry Brown expressed his thoughts for the victims of the shooting in Virginia, as well as the victims of a shooting at a UPS store Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.