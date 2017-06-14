Local, statewide politicians respond to attack at congressional - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local, statewide politicians respond to attack at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

Politicians form the region and the state took to social media to express their thoughts following the attack on republican members of congress Wednesday morning as they practiced for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia.

The offices of both Rep. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter confirmed to News 8 that the congressmen were not present at the field at the time of the shooting.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was injured in the shooting and was reported in critical condition by a Washington D.C. hospital at 11:29 a.m.

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) hasn't tweeted since January and was the only member of the San Diego congressional delegation that did not make a statement on Twitter.

Three other people were injured in the shooting, including Zack Barth, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), Matt Mika, Tyson Foods Director of Government Relations, and Capitol Police Special Agents David Bailey and Krystal Griner.

Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris also shared their thoughts via Twitter.

California Governor Jerry Brown expressed his thoughts for the victims of the shooting in Virginia, as well as the victims of a shooting at a UPS store Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco. 

