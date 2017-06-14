Hot for summer: Resort wear by local designers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Summer is here and that means pool time and vacations, but what to wear?

Founder and director of Fashion Week San Diego, Allison Andrews, stopped by News 8 Morning Extra to help you look your best on your next getaway.

Whether you’re doing a San Diego staycation or heading out of town to another coastal destination, there are new resort wear looks to explore.

Andrews showcased the different looks, as created by Fashion Week San Diego 2017 designers and from Omni La Costa boutique. Designers featured include Hulabelle Swimwear, VaughnBerry and more.

This weekend shoppers can get a sneak peek at Fashion Week San Diego 2017 Resort Wear Fashion Show.

This is the 10-year anniversary of Fashion Week San Diego.

The event will have a runway show with select Fashion Week San Diego designers and a sampling of looks you can get at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa boutiques.



The Resort Wear Fashion Show will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. - noon at Omni Resorts La Costa.

The event is free and there will be hosted appetizers, gift basket giveaways and a Bloody Mary bar on site.

For more information visit FashionWeekSD.com.