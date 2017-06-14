Hot for summer: Resort wear by local designers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hot for summer: Resort wear by local designers

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Summer is here and that means pool time and vacations, but what to wear?

Founder and director of Fashion Week San Diego, Allison Andrews, stopped by News 8 Morning Extra to help you look your best on your next getaway. 

Whether you’re doing a San Diego staycation or heading out of town to another coastal destination, there are new resort wear looks to explore. 

Andrews showcased the different looks, as created by Fashion Week San Diego 2017 designers and from Omni La Costa boutique. Designers featured include Hulabelle Swimwear, VaughnBerry and more. 

This weekend shoppers can get a sneak peek at Fashion Week San Diego 2017 Resort Wear Fashion Show.

This is the 10-year anniversary of Fashion Week San Diego.  

The event will have a runway show with select Fashion Week San Diego designers and a sampling of looks you can get at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa boutiques. 
 
The Resort Wear Fashion Show will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. - noon at Omni Resorts La Costa.  

The event is free and there will be hosted appetizers, gift basket giveaways and a Bloody Mary bar on site.  

For more information visit FashionWeekSD.com.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Dr. Phil dishes on maintaining Type 2 Diabetes, On It Movement

    Dr. Phil dishes on maintaining Type 2 Diabetes, On It Movement

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:09:49 GMT

    Dr. Phil, one of television’s best known doctors, has been on air for more than 15 years and has close to 30 Emmy nominations to his name. When the 2015 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee isn’t offering expert advice, he’s sharing his 25 years of experience as a Type 2 Diabetes patient with the millions of people affected by the disease every day.

     

    Dr. Phil, one of television’s best known doctors, has been on air for more than 15 years and has close to 30 Emmy nominations to his name. When the 2015 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee isn’t offering expert advice, he’s sharing his 25 years of experience as a Type 2 Diabetes patient with the millions of people affected by the disease every day.

     

  • Hot for summer: Resort wear by local designers

    Hot for summer: Resort wear by local designers

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:17:06 GMT

    Summer is here and that means pool time and vacations, but what to wear? Founder and director of Fashion Week San Diego, Allison Andrews, stopped by News 8 Morning Extra to help you look your best on your next getaway.

     

    Summer is here and that means pool time and vacations, but what to wear? Founder and director of Fashion Week San Diego, Allison Andrews, stopped by News 8 Morning Extra to help you look your best on your next getaway.

     

  • Local, statewide politicians respond to attack at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

    Local, statewide politicians respond to attack at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:11:42 GMT

    Politicians form the region and the state took to social media to express their thoughts following the attack on republican members of congress Wednesday morning as they practiced for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. The offices of both Rep. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter confirmed to News 8 that the congressmen were not present at the field at the time of the shooting.

     

    Politicians form the region and the state took to social media to express their thoughts following the attack on republican members of congress Wednesday morning as they practiced for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. The offices of both Rep. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter confirmed to News 8 that the congressmen were not present at the field at the time of the shooting.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.