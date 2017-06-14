The Latest: Congressman says report of shooter at Travis Air For - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Latest: Congressman says report of shooter at Travis Air Force base false

Posted: Updated:
KPIX CBS 5 KPIX CBS 5

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a lockdown at a Northern California Air Force Base (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A congressman says a mistaken report of a shooter prompted a lockdown at an Air Force base in Northern California.

U.S. Rep. John Garamendi tells The Associated Press that the lockdown went into effect at Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday after someone reported a possible gunshot.

Garamendi, who was briefed on the situation, says there was a training exercise underway at the base at the time and "someone took that to be an active shooter."

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook that there is no active shooter and the response has been canceled.

The base is off Interstate 80, approximately 45 miles northeast of San Francisco.

___

4:30 p.m.

Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco is locked down due to what the base calls a security incident.

The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows.

Marie Lowe, a civilian who answered the phone at the base's public affairs office, says details are sketchy and officials are investigating because they don't know exactly what is going on.

Base officials asked on Facebook for the public to stay away to ensure emergency responders can do their work.

The lockdown comes on the same day that the base had been conducting security lockdown exercises, but officials say the incident is real and not part of the drill.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Arson could be to blame in Camp Pendleton brush fire

    Arson could be to blame in Camp Pendleton brush fire

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:58:53 GMT

    A parolee taken into custody Wednesday is under investigation for possibly sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside- Camp Pendleton border, a battalion chief said.

     

    A parolee taken into custody Wednesday is under investigation for possibly sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside- Camp Pendleton border, a battalion chief said.

     

  • Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:48:45 GMT

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

  • Police dog recovering after being stabbed in North Park

    Police dog recovering after being stabbed in North Park

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:27:38 GMT

    A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said.

     

    A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.