They got Lucky! Couple's beloved dog returned - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

They got Lucky! Couple's beloved dog returned

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Eric Kahnert, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos couple is crediting News 8 for helping find their dog that was scooped up by a stranger and missing for several days. 

That dog, Lucky, was dropped off Wednesday at the Humane Society. 

"You're a good girl baby, I'm glad to have you back you baby, glad to have you back home," said dog owner Matt Gobster whose pit bull Lucky had been missing since Sunday.  

"Every time we get Starbucks she gets a puppy-cino," he said. 

A well-deserved welcome home snack for Lucky. 

"I'm so excited," said Matt.  

Excited Wednesday, but when News 8 spoke to Matt and Jaclyn Gobster Tuesday night, they were distraught. 

After Lucky escaped their hotel room Sunday night, they saw someone in a black pickup scoop her up and take off.  

It's unknown what happened to Lucky after that, but two young women found Lucky on Tuesday roaming the streets and brought her to the Humane Society Wednesday morning. 

So what was Lucky's reaction when she saw Matt and Jaclyn?  

"She jumped on us, gave us big hugs and kisses, she's super happy," said Matt.  

The Gobsters wish the person who picked Lucky up would have drove her right to a shelter. 

The Gobsters hadn't microchipped Lucky, but the Escondido Humane Society chipped her for free Wednesday morning.  

And they have a message for people about getting pets microchipped. 

"[You] have to do it, if you don't they could be anywhere, if you don't they could be anywhere and you'll never find them again," said Matt.  

Escondido Police are calling it is an isolated incident and they are not investigating the case since Lucky has been found. 

RELATED COVERAGE 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • They got Lucky! Couple's beloved dog returned

    They got Lucky! Couple's beloved dog returned

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:26:23 GMT

    A San Marcos couple is crediting News 8 for helping find their dog that was scooped up by a stranger and missing for several days.

     

    A San Marcos couple is crediting News 8 for helping find their dog that was scooped up by a stranger and missing for several days.

     

  • Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:21:57 GMT

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

  • Just Poppin In: Jeff catches viewers in Oceanside off guard

    Just Poppin In: Jeff catches viewers in Oceanside off guard

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:11:56 GMT

    We all know what it feels like to have someone "pop" on us. 

     

    We all know what it feels like to have someone "pop" on us. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.