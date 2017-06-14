They got Lucky! Couple's beloved dog returned

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos couple is crediting News 8 for helping find their dog that was scooped up by a stranger and missing for several days.
That dog, Lucky, was dropped off Wednesday at the Humane Society.
"You're a good girl baby, I'm glad to have you back you baby, glad to have you back home," said dog owner Matt Gobster whose pit bull Lucky had been missing since Sunday.
"Every time we get Starbucks she gets a puppy-cino," he said.
A well-deserved welcome home snack for Lucky.
"I'm so excited," said Matt.
Excited Wednesday, but when News 8 spoke to Matt and Jaclyn Gobster Tuesday night, they were distraught.
After Lucky escaped their hotel room Sunday night, they saw someone in a black pickup scoop her up and take off.
It's unknown what happened to Lucky after that, but two young women found Lucky on Tuesday roaming the streets and brought her to the Humane Society Wednesday morning.
So what was Lucky's reaction when she saw Matt and Jaclyn?
"She jumped on us, gave us big hugs and kisses, she's super happy," said Matt.
The Gobsters wish the person who picked Lucky up would have drove her right to a shelter.
The Gobsters hadn't microchipped Lucky, but the Escondido Humane Society chipped her for free Wednesday morning.
And they have a message for people about getting pets microchipped.
"[You] have to do it, if you don't they could be anywhere, if you don't they could be anywhere and you'll never find them again," said Matt.
Escondido Police are calling it is an isolated incident and they are not investigating the case since Lucky has been found.
