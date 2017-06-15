Camera records babysitter throwing boy onto bed

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Video footage captured the disturbing moment a babysitter violently threw a toddler onto a bed - leaving him crying inconsolably.

In the video, captured by the toddler's parents, the babysitter can be seen tossing the boy onto the mattress. As the boy continues to cry the caretaker then grabbed the child by his shirt and tossed him toward the headboard - throwing a pillow at him.

The child is seen in the video crying as the babysitter moves towards him.

Roopesh and Neela Sheth were on a date night when Roopesh checked their Nest camera in Asha's room.

"After dinner I happened to check our Nest camera in Asha's room. The live feed looked odd to me because Rohan was in there by himself and Asha was not around. I rewound the footage and saw Lehua throwing Rohan into the bed," Roopesh wrote on his Facebook page.

In the video footage, the boy's sister is seen coming into the room to check on her baby brother as he attempted to hide from the caretaker.

Asha is seen snuggling up to her brother, trying to comfort him by patting him on his back.

When deputies arrived, the babysitter told them she was simply trying to pull the child up.

On Facebook, the parents identified the babysitter as Lehuaokalani (Lehua) Kane. According to a nanny service, she is a certified community caregiver - having worked with children with various special needs.

The couple said their goal is to make sure Lehua never works with children again.

The babysitter claimed what happened that night was simply a game of Superman, but the parents disagree.

News 8 was not able to reach the parents or the babysitter for comment Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the case and reviewing the footage.

The parents said the kids are fine and have been given a lot of hugs and kisses. It's also helped create a dialogue about acceptable behavior.