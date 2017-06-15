Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Video footage captured the disturbing moment a babysitter violently threw a toddler onto a bed - leaving him crying inconsolably.
San Diego County's largest labor union, community activists, faith leaders and small business owners on Wednesday rallied to improve the quality of life during the County Board of Supervisors' public testimony on the proposed $5.69 billion budget.
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.
A San Marcos couple is crediting News 8 for helping find their dog that was scooped up by a stranger and missing for several days.
A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.
A parolee taken into custody Wednesday is under investigation for possibly sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside- Camp Pendleton border, a battalion chief said.
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said.
A UPS employee opened fire inside one of the company's package delivery facilities in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers and then himself as officers closed in and workers ran frantically into the streets, police and company officials said.