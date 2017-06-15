California lawmakers to vote on $125 billion budget

If you’re not among those losing sleep over the recent Great White Shark sightings along the California coast, you’re probably chomping at the bit to see the this summer’s shark attack thriller “47 Meters Down”. News 8 is here to help you make a date out of it with a chance to win gift cards to AMC and Yard House in Mission Valley.
Beer and baseball lovers alike will be starting off Father’s Day weekend on the right foot, participating in the 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk on Saturday. The race’s length, a half kilometer longer than the traditional 5k version, is an an ode to what some might call Tony Gwynn’s favorite spot on the diamond- the 5.5 hole.
Video footage captured the disturbing moment a babysitter violently threw a toddler onto a bed - leaving him crying inconsolably.
San Diego County's largest labor union, community activists, faith leaders and small business owners on Wednesday rallied to improve the quality of life during the County Board of Supervisors' public testimony on the proposed $5.69 billion budget.
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.
A San Marcos couple is crediting News 8 for helping find their dog that was scooped up by a stranger and missing for several days.
A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.
A parolee taken into custody Wednesday is under investigation for possibly sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside- Camp Pendleton border, a battalion chief said.