Expert says shark cage diving is safer than movies suggest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you’re not among those losing sleep over the recent Great White Shark sightings along the California coast, you’re probably chomping at the bit to see the this summer’s shark attack thriller “47 Meters Down”.

News 8 is here to help you make a date out of it with a chance to win gift cards to AMC and Yard House in Mission Valley.

The flick, starring “A Walk to Remember” lead actress Mandy Moore, is about two women who sink to the ocean’s floor after a shark diving cage malfunction and have to get back to the surface before their oxygen runs out.

The chum has spilled and the cage occupied by the frantic women turns into a beacon for starved and curious sharks. We won’t spoil the ending for you, but we will let you know in advance that you’ll leave the theater wondering just how safe shark diving expeditions really are.

Providing expert perspective with News 8’s Heather Myers is Doc Anes, owner and instructor at San Diego Shark Diving Expeditions. Anes has been leading shark diving tours off Guadalupe Island off the coast of Baja Mexico since 1994.

According to Anes, the situation Mandy Moore’s character finds herself in the film is highly unlikely.

“The dive operators that do these types of tours are exceptionally concerned about cage safety and diver safety,” Anes said. “Obviously, we’re dealing with big predators, so you’ve got to be very, very careful. It’s like being out in the Savanna [Desert] on a walking safari.”

Anes attests that tour operators take every precaution in ensuring diver safety, so if you want to experience the thrill of swimming face to face with a Great White, you might just have to see the movie.

To enter for a chance to win a $50 AMC and a $50 gift card to Yard House in Mission Valley, got to TheCWSanDiego.com/contests to enter.

“47 Meters Down” premieres June 16.