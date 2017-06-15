Man accused in Horton Plaza shooting of Navy man appears in cour - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man accused in Horton Plaza shooting of Navy man appears in court

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.

Arrow Morris, 39, of San Diego, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Afton Road in Serra Mesa on Monday evening.

About 11:45 p.m. last Saturday, Morris allegedly opened fire with a pistol on James Celani of San Diego and the victim's relative on the seventh floor of the downtown shopping center and fled with a companion.

RELATED: Arrest made in Horton Plaza shooting of Navy man

Celani, a military aviator assigned to headquarters staff at Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, was pronounced dead at UCSD Medical Center from bullet wounds to his chest, homicide Lt. Mike Holden said.

Celani's cousin, a 29-year-old Riverside resident whose name was withheld, was treated for a minor gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives identified Morris as the suspected gunman after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, Holden said. The lieutenant declined to say where the images were captured, though he said the fatal assault was not recorded by a security camera.

Prior to the shooting, the suspect and the victims had been at a standup comedy venue at the mall, according to police. Just before the gunfire erupted, Morris was outside the theater, arguing with a woman, Holden said.

During the quarrel, the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman's purse and walked off along with a cohort, then shot the victims moments later upon encountering them as they were returning to the club.

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • El Nino events lead to ice melt in Antarctica

    El Nino events lead to ice melt in Antarctica

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-06-15 20:03:16 GMT

    El Nino events are having a greater influence on ice melting in Antarctica than before, according to a joint study announced today by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and Ohio State University.

     

    El Nino events are having a greater influence on ice melting in Antarctica than before, according to a joint study announced today by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and Ohio State University.

     

  • Man accused in Horton Plaza shooting of Navy man appears in court

    Man accused in Horton Plaza shooting of Navy man appears in court

    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:43:45 GMT

    A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.

     

    A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.

     

  • Transforming from SEAL to actor

    Transforming from SEAL to actor

    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:43:10 GMT

    Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke, who lives in San Diego, has his incredible life story is featured in a "I Am Second" film.

     

    Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke, who lives in San Diego, has his incredible life story is featured in a "I Am Second" film.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.