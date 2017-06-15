KFMB STATIONS: Television Promotions Writer/Editor/Producer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Television Promotions Writer/Editor/Producer

KFMB Stations, the CBS & CW affiliates in America’s Finest City -- San Diego-- is looking for a highly creative Writer/Editor/Producer who will conceptualize, write, produce, shoot and edit compelling on-air promos from start to finish that will generate viewer interest to increase the brand awareness and ratings for all multi-platforms.

This includes daily news topicals, image spots, POPs for all platforms - broadcast and digital. Additional responsibilities include organizing, overseeing and executing daily topicals from concept through delivery; hands-on editing; contributing to brainstorming sessions; and assisting the promotions department in other duties, as needed.

The ability to write effective, compelling, audience-building promotional copy is a MUST and candidates must have a working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and knowledge of production process. Proficiency in videography and lighting is a plus. We are looking for someone that can work well under tight deadlines and use logic to solve problems and foresee and avoid obstacles along the way.

A Bachelor’s Degree or some college is preferred. 3 years of previous television Writer/Producer and non-linear editing experience are required.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.