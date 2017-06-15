Parade marking Warriors' title roars in Oakland

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter has brought approximately 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego. It weighs 36,000 pounds and has a street value of $554 million.
El Nino events are having a greater influence on ice melting in Antarctica than before, according to a joint study announced today by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and Ohio State University.
A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke, who lives in San Diego, has his incredible life story is featured in a "I Am Second" film.
If you’re not among those losing sleep over the recent Great White Shark sightings along the California coast, you’re probably chomping at the bit to see the this summer’s shark attack thriller “47 Meters Down”. News 8 is here to help you make a date out of it with a chance to win gift cards to AMC and Yard House in Mission Valley.
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.
A series of collisions involving at least four vehicles, including a motorcycle, has left three lanes blocked on westbound Interstate 8, just west of College Avenue in Del Cerro, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Beer and baseball lovers alike will be starting off Father’s Day weekend on the right foot, participating in the 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk on Saturday. The race’s length, a half kilometer longer than the traditional 5k version, is an an ode to what some might call Tony Gwynn’s favorite spot on the diamond- the 5.5 hole.
San Diego County's largest labor union, community activists, faith leaders and small business owners on Wednesday rallied to improve the quality of life during the County Board of Supervisors' public testimony on the proposed $5.69 billion budget.