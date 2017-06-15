Transforming from SEAL to actor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Transforming from SEAL to actor

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke, who lives in San Diego, has his incredible life story is featured in a "I Am Second" film

Adeleke will also appear in the upcoming "Transformers" movie and a Jockey ad, and he's even a youth pastor. 
 
Adeleke's remarkable life story began in a small country in Western Africa. 

The son of a well-known Nigerian engineer and a homemaker, Remi lived a luxurious lifestyle until the death of his father in 1987.  

Adeleke and his mother relocated to America and found a life of adversity and struggles starting out in the Bronx, New York.  

After years of "running the streets, fighting, and participating in nefarious activities" he decided to make a change and in 2002 enlisted in the U.S. Navy.  

In 2013, Adeleke felt called by God to move from active duty to the Navy Reserves in order to serve in ministry full time.  

He is a youth paster at a local church and has become an "I Am Second" ambassador.  

In his new "I Am Second" White Chair Film, Adeleke takes viewers from his beginnings in Nigeria to growing up in the Bronx, through his Navy SEAL experiences to his most recent chapters including his ministry work, family and an unexpected turn into acting. 

In addition to Adeleke's appearance in the new "Transformers" and the release of the "I Am Second" film, he also will appear in Jockey's new brand campaign #ShowEm, launching June 15.

If you want to see Adeleke in "Transformers: The Last Knight," click here for a chance to win tickets to a special screening of the film at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 19 at Edwards Mira Mesa. 

