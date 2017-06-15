Dad of Otto Warmbier Rips North Korea Over Son's Treatment: 'I D - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dad of Otto Warmbier Rips North Korea Over Son's Treatment: 'I Don't Believe Anything They Say'

Updated: Jun 15, 2017 2:12 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.