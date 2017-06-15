Erendira Wallenda Breaks Husband's Record as She Dangles 300 Feet Over Niagara Falls - by Her Teeth

The wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda dangled over Niagara Falls in New York by her teeth Thursday afternoon.
The father of the 22-year-old college student who returned home this week after nearly a year and a half detained in North Korea has updated reporters on his son's condition while blasting the regime for their treatment of his son.
Disturbing new video of the London high-rise blaze has emerged in which the screams of children trapped in the inferno can be heard screaming for help.
A former high school classmate of 66-year-old James Hodkinson, who opened fire on the Republican baseball team during practice, says he was “shocked” when he learned who the gunman was.
A former employee of a Florida city has been accused of using official funds for a mountain of unauthorized transactions.
DeMario Jackson, the man at the center of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal, is denying allegations he sexually assaulted fellow cast member Corinne Olympios, adding that they have already cost him his job.
A Florida wallet theft resulted in an act of extreme kindness when a police officer purchased groceries for the victim after responding to the scene.
The death toll in London's horrific Grenfell Tower fire is now at no fewer than 17 people as families desperately appeal to officials for help locating missing loves ones.
Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs has been taken into custody after eluding authorities for nearly a year, according to the FBI.