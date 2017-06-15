Erendira Wallenda Breaks Husband's Record as She Dangles 300 Fee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Erendira Wallenda Breaks Husband's Record as She Dangles 300 Feet Over Niagara Falls - by Her Teeth

Updated: Jun 15, 2017 2:13 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.