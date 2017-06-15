Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For the first time, Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego!      
     
Dare devils will take over Qualcomm Saturday and perform stunt after stunt. 
        
The star of it all, Motorcross and X Games Legend, Travis Pastrana, talks with News 8's Ashley Jacobs in Mission Valley. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego

    Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:30:20 GMT

    For the first time, Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego! Dare devils will take over Qualcomm Saturday and perform stunt after stunt.

     

    For the first time, Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego! Dare devils will take over Qualcomm Saturday and perform stunt after stunt.

     

  • Think outside the toolbox for Father's Day

    Think outside the toolbox for Father's Day

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:05:33 GMT

    Think outside the toolbox and beyond the fairways when it comes to Father's Day gifts.

     

    Think outside the toolbox and beyond the fairways when it comes to Father's Day gifts.

     

  • Coast Guard brings 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego

    Coast Guard brings 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-15 20:42:53 GMT

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel in San Diego Thursday offloaded roughly 18 tons of cocaine seized from ocean-going traffickers in the Eastern Pacific in recent months.

     

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel in San Diego Thursday offloaded roughly 18 tons of cocaine seized from ocean-going traffickers in the Eastern Pacific in recent months.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.