Dalai Lama visiting San Diego as first 2017 US tour stop

CBS8.com will live stream the Dalai Lama's Friday appearance. Check back for the live stream at 8 a.m. Friday, June 16.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, will appear at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.

The San Diego visit marks the Dalai Lama's first stop on a 2017 U.S. tour.

On Friday, the Dalai Lama will appear at a public event on RIMAC Field at UC San Diego. The school will release further details on that event.

The Dalai Lama will also deliver the keynote address at UC San Diego's all-campus commencement on Saturday – an invitation-only event.

“We are honored to host His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at UC San Diego and thankful that he will share messages of global compassion with our graduates and their families, as well as with a broad public audience,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “A man of peace, the Dalai Lama promotes global responsibility and service to humanity. These are the ideals we aim to convey and instill in our students and graduates at UC San Diego.”

Lama Tenzin Gyatso was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent struggle for the liberation of Tibet in 1989. He also became the first Nobel laureate to be recognized for his concern for global environmental problems.

“This shall be a very special visit. San Diego loves His Holiness. His Holiness will come to San Diego to share an authentic message of peace and human value as the students enter their professional lives,” said Lama Tenzin Dhonden, founder of The Friends of the Dalai Lama Foundation. "The seeds of kindness and compassion shall sprout through their future work and spread these basic values throughout the world. Parents and members of the community will be able to share the celebration of graduation while receiving this message."