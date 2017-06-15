Dalai Lama visiting San Diego as first 2017 US tour stop - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dalai Lama visiting San Diego as first 2017 US tour stop

Posted: Updated:

CBS8.com will live stream the Dalai Lama's Friday appearance. Check back for the live stream at 8 a.m. Friday, June 16.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, will appear at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.  

The San Diego visit marks the Dalai Lama's first stop on a 2017 U.S. tour.  

On Friday, the Dalai Lama will appear at a public event on RIMAC Field at UC San Diego. The school will release further details on that event.  

The Dalai Lama will also deliver the keynote address at UC San Diego's all-campus commencement on Saturday – an invitation-only event. 

“We are honored to host His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at UC San Diego and thankful that he will share messages of global compassion with our graduates and their families, as well as with a broad public audience,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “A man of peace, the Dalai Lama promotes global responsibility and service to humanity. These are the ideals we aim to convey and instill in our students and graduates at UC San Diego.” 

Lama Tenzin Gyatso was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent struggle for the liberation of Tibet in 1989. He also became the first Nobel laureate to be recognized for his concern for  global environmental problems.  

“This shall be a very special visit. San Diego loves His Holiness. His Holiness will come to San Diego to share an authentic message of peace and human value as the students enter their professional lives,” said Lama Tenzin Dhonden, founder of The Friends of the Dalai Lama Foundation. "The seeds of kindness and compassion shall sprout through their future work and spread these basic values throughout the world. Parents and members of the community will be able to share the celebration of graduation while receiving this message." 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Sam Elliot talks new move "The Hero" and typecasting in Hollywood

    Sam Elliot talks new move "The Hero" and typecasting in Hollywood

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:20:39 GMT

    Actor Sam Elliot talked with News 8's Dan Cohen about the challenges of typecasting in Hollywood, and shared how his newest film "The Hero" has brought some of his old characters around full circle.

     

    Actor Sam Elliot talked with News 8's Dan Cohen about the challenges of typecasting in Hollywood, and shared how his newest film "The Hero" has brought some of his old characters around full circle.

     

  • Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego

    Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:18:50 GMT

    For the first time, Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego! Dare devils will take over Qualcomm Saturday and perform stunt after stunt.

     

    For the first time, Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego! Dare devils will take over Qualcomm Saturday and perform stunt after stunt.

     

  • Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:15:41 GMT

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.