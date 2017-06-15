Buddy is a Yorkie mix with special needs

Breed: Yorkie mix

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Male

ID #: 234593

Adoption Fee: Priceless (Fee Waived!)

Buddy, a 2-year-old Yorkie mix, is looking for a loving home. Buddy was rescued with 180 of his friends from a hoarding case in Poway. He was found with a severe injury to his back leg, causing the removal of his paw. Because of his injury, Buddy is looking for a family who can help manage his special needs and get him the lifelong care he needs.

Despite his injury, Buddy is a sweet, happy-go-lucky dog who enjoys snuggling in laps and hanging out with other dogs. He still walks and gets around well, but we know he will be so much more comfortable in the right home.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.