Buddy is a Yorkie mix with special needs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Buddy is a Yorkie mix with special needs

Posted: Updated:

Breed: Yorkie mix
Age: 2 years old
Gender: Male
ID #: 234593
Adoption Fee: Priceless (Fee Waived!)

Buddy, a 2-year-old Yorkie mix, is looking for a loving home. Buddy was rescued with 180 of his friends from a hoarding case in Poway. He was found with a severe injury to his back leg, causing the removal of his paw. Because of his injury, Buddy is looking for a family who can help manage his special needs and get him the lifelong care he needs.

Despite his injury, Buddy is a sweet, happy-go-lucky dog who enjoys snuggling in laps and hanging out with other dogs. He still walks and gets around well, but we know he will be so much more comfortable in the right home.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.