Man surrenders after standoff with SDPD at school

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man armed with a handgun surrendered after holding police at bay on the grounds of a San Diego middle school Thursday night.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Saul Aceves.

Family members called police just after 6 p.m. to report that Aceves was acting erratically and possibly suffering from mental illness, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

Officers responded and Aceves ran from them and onto the grounds of Montgomery Middle School in the 1000 block of Picador Avenue, Tansey said.

Aceves refused to surrender and was alternately holding a handgun to his head and putting it in his lap, Tansey said.

"At one point he was pointing would appear to be a handgun at himself claiming that he wanted to commit suicide. Our hostage negotiation team were able to build a good rapport with him we slow things down and eventually we were able to talk him into surrendering and he did peacefully," said Captain Alberto Leos, SDPD.

The school was closed when the man got there, Tansey said.

Aceves was taken to County Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation and will then be booked in jail for pointing a weapon in a deadly manner at an officer.