Heat Alert: Hot temperatures, increase fire danger on the way

Ametek, Inc. is offering to test the air in any home in the three mobile home communities located over an increasingly high profile chemical plume that runs underground through part of El Cajon.
A man armed with a handgun was holding police at bay on the grounds of a San Diego middle school Thursday night.
Ocean Beach is one of the more colorful neighborhoods in San Diego, and on Thursday a unique collection of community history was revealed in a rare collection bringing back a flood of memories about Ocean Beach's history.
This Pride Month members of the LGBT community are taking a firm stance against a practice they say is abusive and ineffective.
One South African man is doing what he can to stop the slaughter of rhinos in the wild. Matt Meyer rode his bike from Seattle to San Diego towing a full scale replica of a rhino to create awereness. Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.
The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, will appear at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.
A La Mesa couple isn't letting terminal cancer stop them from getting married.
Knowing he doesn't have much time left, 44-year-old Bryce decided to tie the knot with his longtime love Ragan.
CBS News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Downtown on how the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation helped make their special day possible.
