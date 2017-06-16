Girlfriend Accused of Urging Teen to Kill Himself is Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

The woman accused of urging her boyfriend to take his life in a series of text messages has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
The capture of two Georgia fugitives accused of killing two prison guards this week has calmed most area residents, but the prisoners have left at least two people terrorized even as they return to their cells.
The wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda dangled over Niagara Falls in New York by her teeth Thursday afternoon.
The father of the 22-year-old college student who returned home this week after nearly a year and a half detained in North Korea has updated reporters on his son's condition while blasting the regime for their treatment of his son.
Disturbing new video of the London high-rise blaze has emerged in which the screams of children trapped in the inferno can be heard screaming for help.
A former high school classmate of 66-year-old James Hodkinson, who opened fire on the Republican baseball team during practice, says he was “shocked” when he learned who the gunman was.
A former employee of a Florida city has been accused of using official funds for a mountain of unauthorized transactions.
DeMario Jackson, the man at the center of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal, is denying allegations he sexually assaulted fellow cast member Corinne Olympios, adding that they have already cost him his job.