Barkitecture dog house design competition comes to East Village

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Every dog has its day and now there’s a day for doghouse builders.

The 2nd Annual Barkitecture Design Competition benefiting the San Diego Humane Society takes place on Saturday. It’s a free, kid-friendly contest welcoming builders, architects, designers and dog lovers who want to build a home for a furry friend.

Bastiaan Bouma, Executive Director of the American Institute of Architecture San Diego, Joined News 8’s Dan Cohen to talk about the contest.

“We thought a dog house competition, giving people the chance to get their hands dirty and build a real structure for the benefit of the San Diego Humane Society would be a great effort,” Bouma said.

The competition judges several categories, including full-scale models, small models and drawings.

Youngster Tucker and his family built a full-scale model and brought it along to the News 8 studio. It’s a split-level flat with an open window so its future resident can enjoy all the vistas their backyard has to offer.

People who wish to participate in the competition can bring their designs to Stella Public House in East Village on Saturday at before 12 p.m. Judging will start at 1:30 p.m.