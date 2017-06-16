Activist towing life-size replica rhino ends coastal ride in San Diego

By now you’ve probably seen or heard the fuss about this rhino rolling around San Diego streets behind a bicycle.

Although the recent heat makes it seem like the large mammalian species is may have migrated here, that isn’t the reason the rhino is touring America’s Finest City.

Inspired by Nelson Mandela’s “Long Walk to Freedom”, South African safari guide and cyclist Matt Meyer started “The Long Ride to Free Them” to raise money for efforts to combat rhino poaching across the globe.

Meyer combined his two passions, rhinos and cycling, and came up with the idea to ride 2,000 miles from Blaine, Washington to San Diego all while hauling a life-size replica rhino named Luna.

“They’re a species within an earshot of becoming extinct unless we do something about it,” Meyers said. “We’re losing three rhinos a day, one every eight hours on average, to poaching and it’s all for the horn.”

Meyers and Luna will make a pit stop in Ramona on Saturday and will stop by the Quad Alehouse in the Gaslamp Quarter on Father’s Day.

For more information on the rhino ride and how you can help save the rhino population, visit RhinoRide.org and like the campaign on Facebook.