10-Month-Old Shot Dead in Dad's Arms After They're Confronted By 3 Men: Cops

A little boy was fatally shot in his father's arms and Texas cops are now searching for three men believed to be involved.
An Indiana couple has been arrested after allegedly starving a 5-year-old child as a form of punishment, police said.
The woman accused of urging her boyfriend to take his life in a series of text messages has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
The capture of two Georgia fugitives accused of killing two prison guards this week has calmed most area residents, but the prisoners have left at least two people terrorized even as they return to their cells.
The wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda dangled over Niagara Falls in New York by her teeth Thursday afternoon.
The father of the 22-year-old college student who returned home this week after nearly a year and a half detained in North Korea has updated reporters on his son's condition while blasting the regime for their treatment of his son.
Disturbing new video of the London high-rise blaze has emerged in which the screams of children trapped in the inferno can be heard screaming for help.